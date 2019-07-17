ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The family of a toddler killed in a crash in Altamonte Springs last month are now reaching out to the community to thank them for their support.

Adalyn Zisa, 17 months old, was killed when police say a vehicle crashed into the girl’s family as the rode on bikes June 2. The toddler's parents, Shannon and Dane Zisa, were seriously injured.

Investigators say it’s still unclear what caused the 48-year-old woman to drive up onto the sidewalk at Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road and crash into the family.

Shannon Zisa is still recovering from a broken leg and vision trouble. Dane Zisa remains in a coma and is unresponsive.

“For better or for worse, in sickness and in health, she’ll wait for him to come back to her,” said Kathy Kenahan, Adalyn’s grandmother. “Shannon’s grief is unimaginable.”

Altamonte Springs Police say they’re still waiting on the results of a toxicology report to come back, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

People have raised more than $40,000 for the family through an online fund .