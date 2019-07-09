ORLANDO, Fla. — The one surviving dog that was left in hot a SUV near Universal last week is doing well.

There were two other puppies who did not survive

Owner was charged with felony animal cruelty

Gruff is an 8-week-old terrier who survived being a hot Dodge Durango SUV July 2, has been in the care of Poodle and Pooch Rescue in Seminole County since Wednesday.

"You look at him, and so happy he survived," said Michele Wacker, the medical director at Poodle and Pooch Rescue .

Gruff was with two other dogs who did not survive after being left in a SUV at the parking lot of Quality Suites on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando. The other two were not so fortunate.

A 6-month-old Chihuahua named Minnie died. A 3-month-old Shepherd mix named Kiara died hours later.

While at the rescue, Gruff has been getting plenty of rest. Wacker said being left in a hot SUV was not the first time he was neglected.

"He had tape worms, flees which in an adult dog is not a big deal but in a puppy can be serious," explained Wacker. The rescue treating it all.

Gruff will be up for adoption will be in a few weeks. For now, he is going to be going to a foster home living with foster mom Deb Greenleaf.

"To watch them grow, blossom, and heal it's just the best thing," said Greenleaf.

The owner of the SUV, Penelope Stanley, 54, of Pontotoc, Miss., has been charged with felony animal cruelty.