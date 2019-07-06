ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man at an apartment building in Orlando.

Fatal shooting in Orlando

Deputies said shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. at complex on Pine Hills Rd near Silver Star Rd.

No information yet on victim or suspects

According to authorities, deputies responded to the apartments on North Pine Hills Road near Silver Star Road just after 1:30 a.m.

Investigators responded to an aggravated battery call and when they arrived they found the victim, a 34-year-old man, dead. His identity has not been released as of yet.

Family members of the victim said they rushed to the scene after the victim’s mother called them and told them what happened. They said it began as a break-in and moments later their loved one was shot and killed.

Officials have not released any information on an arrest or if a suspect is being sought. Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened.

More information will be provided on this case s it becomes available.