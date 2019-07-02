ORLANDO, Fla. — Hot and humid conditions will persist today as partial sunshine gives way to scattered afternoon storms.

Highs will run in the low to mid- 90s, but will feel as hot as 106 degrees with the humidity factored in.

The main hazard on the water today will be isolated afternoon showers and storms, with the better chance for activity upon the inland lakes late in the day.

Winds from the northwest will turn onshore during the afternoon, around 5 to 10 knots. This will help generate a light chop on the Intracoastal and 1-2 foot seas offshore.

In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay close to an open lifeguard tower.

Storms will be scattered but the ones that do form could contain heavy rain.

Much of the activity will be driven by the inland-moving sea breezes colliding across the interior, providing a better chance for rain across interior areas late in the day.

Activity will wind down after sunset as skies stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s. Wednesday will offer few changes as typical summer weather dominates Central Florida.

With somewhat drier air building in for the latter part of the week, coverage of afternoon storms will be limited through July 4th and Friday. Highs will stay in the mid-90s.

As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet. No development is expected for the next five days.

Boating Forecast

Area beaches may be packed with holiday vacationers, and if you’re one of them, don’t forget the sunscreen. Our UV index is forecast to be extreme all week, which means under 10 minutes to start a sunburn.

Sea surface temps in the low 80s will provide relief from the heat. As far as surfing, poor to very poor conditions linger thanks to an east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of only ankle to knee highs.

Use caution if swimming because of a moderate rip current threat.

