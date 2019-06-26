ORLANDO, Fla. — A jury heard more evidence Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Winter Park nanny.

Prosecutors spent much of the second day of testimony of Scott Nelson’s murder trial sharing with jurors the violent details of Jennifer Fulford’s death.

Investigators say Nelson kidnapped Fulford, and then suffocated and stabbed her several times.

“There were four stab wounds in the chest, one in the abdomen and two in the back,” said Joshua Stephany, Chief Medical Examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties.

“She was also bound. Both her wrists and ankles bound together, and she had duct tape over part of her head.”

Testimony on Tuesday was repeatedly interrupted, first by legal discussions between the judge and attorneys – and also a power outage just before noon when the entire Orange County courthouse lost power for nearly an hour.

Power was eventually restored and testimony resumed, only to be interrupted again several times – once when the judge and jurors smelled smoke in the courtroom and firefighters came to check it out.

When testimony finally resumed, the jurors saw surveillance video of Nelson walking into a Publix where Fulford’s car was found, and then video of him boarding a Lynx bus to the Winter Park train station, where they say Nelson eventually hopped on a train to Jacksonville, where he was arrested a few days after Fulford disappeared.

Defense attorneys mostly refrained from cross-examining the prosecutor’s witnesses with questions on Tuesday.

If Scott Nelson is convicted, the state is expected to seek the death penalty in his case.