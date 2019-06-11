ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection is underway in the Scott Nelson murder trial, who is accused of killing a Winter Park personal assistant in 2017.

RELATED STORIES:

Nelson has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Jennifer Fulford,

Nelson is accused of killing Jennifer Fulford a Winter Park personal assistant, along with charges of burglary, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery with a firearm, and tampering with a witness or victim.

Fulford went missing in September 27, 2017, and her body was found three days later. A medical examiner’s report said she died of stab wounds and asphyxiation.

Nelson was ruled competent to stand trial in April.

Judge Keith White of the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida says the court would try to get through 100 jurors before lunch Monday, and then another 100 after lunch.

He told jurors this trial could be a large time commitment, which caused many jurors to speak up about why it would be difficult for them to serve.

In just the first 50 people, around half of them spoke up with issues involving work, health issues, school, and more.

White expects to speak with just as many jurors Tuesday as well.

If Nelson is found guilty or murder, the State Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty.