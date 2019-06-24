ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an emotional day in court as testimony in the trial for the man accused of killing a Winter Park personal assistant began Monday.

Scott Nelson is accused of killing Jennifer Fulford and is charged with first-degree murder in her death. He also faces charges of burglary, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery with a firearm, and tampering with a witness or victim.

Quite a few people, including her boss, bank and security employees, and law enforcement, took the stand, but perhaps the most emotional testimony was her husband Robert Fulford.

Seven years are the words too hard for Robert Fulford to say, as tears filled his eyes on the witness stand while he described how long he and Jennifer Fulford were married.

Lawyers questioned him about the last day he saw his wife, which was also the same day Jennifer Fulford would be a grandmother again.

No one in the Fulford family would hear from Jennifer Fulford again. Her body found three days later, bound with duct tape, zip ties, and multiple stab wounds. Her body was left in a wooded area in Apopka.

The last person to see her before her death was her dentist.

“She was great. It was just a normal, like, checkup — happy, healthy,” said dentist Nirali Jivan.

Her boss would be one of the first to know something was wrong when Jennifer Fulford did not pick up his son from school.

"This was so highly unusual that she was missing or had not called me. Nothing like that had ever been done before,” said Reid Berman.

He was the one who reported her missing to police.

ATM videos were another big key in Monday’s testimony. Videos show a man making a withdrawal in one instance and attempting to make one in another — both from Fulford’s account.

The first video taken at an ATM in Winter Park, and the second was in Jacksonville, which is where Nelson was arrested.

When Winter Park Police put out the images to the public, Scott King was the one who called police, saying he recognized the man in the video.

The defense has not questioned many of the witnesses called to take the stand. So far, they have only asked a few questions of law enforcement, making a point that there was no forced entry into the Winter Park home where Fulford worked.