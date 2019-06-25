ORLANDO, Fla. — A bear was stuck in a tree for hours in an Orlando neighborhood on Monday.

The bear had been spotted in the neighborhood for several days

Bear was stuck in tree for hours on Monday

Spectrum News 13 monitored the situation on Lido Street in east Orlando, near Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was monitoring the situation, but the bear eventually came down.

There are some things that can be done to avoid encounters with black bears.

Use bear-resistant containers.

Clean your grills and store them in a secure area.

If you have fruit trees, pick the ripe fruit and remove the fallen fruit from the ground.

If you do spot a bear, the FWC says you can call them at 888-404-FWCC and alert them of the sighting 24-hours a day.