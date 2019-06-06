ORLANDO, Fla. — Bears are getting active in Central Florida, and a couple were captured recently on home security cameras.

There are more than 4,000 black bears in Florida, wildlife officials say

They typically live in north Central Florida but are rare in Brevard

INTERACTIVE GRAPHIC: Florida Black Bear Classes Teach Kids to be "Bearwise"

In the area of Fay Lake Park in Port St. John, a resident's camera caught video of a rare sight in Brevard County. While the family was away Wednesday, their camera caught the bear running across the front yard.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that although bears are rarely seen in Brevard, there are a lot of 2-year-olds fanning out to establish their own range. The breeding season for black bears runs from June to early August.

In Leesburg recently, a bear was captured on video battling a trash can that was tied shut. Even the homeowner sounding the siren on their camera didn't deter it.

So make sure you secure your trash can lids and keep an eye on pets.