ORLANDO, Fla. -- Several Hispanic organizations hosted a media conference, urging the Hispanic community to protest President Donald Trump's Tuesday rally in Orlando.

They said they believe some of the president's rhetoric has been disrespectful to their people.

"From the beginning, President Trump ran a campaign of hate, calling Mexicans murderers and rapists," said Maria Revelles, Faith in Florida's deputy director. "He showed up in Puerto Rico and pretty much threw paper towels in his visit immediately when the whole island was without power."

That's why the organizations said they will hold Latinos United for Respeto (Respect) Rally to counter-protest the president's rally on Tuesday.

"We're citizens, we're here in the United States and we must hold the president accountable," said Marcos Villar, president of Alianza for Progress.

They said it's important to show the president Hispanics living in Florida stand united against him.

"It's history," Villar said. "It's the future our children, my children that's at stake."

The Respect rally begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Stonewall Bar on Church Street.