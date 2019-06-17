ORLANDO, Fla. — The president will not be the only "Trump" visiting Orlando as the Commander-In-Chief will be kicking off his White House re-election bid on Tuesday night.

Due to a GoFundMe drive , the Baby Trump balloon will be visiting the City Beautiful, as the online fundraiser grew in popularity to bring the now-famous "younger" Trump to the city.

The online fundraiser had a goal of $3,500, but under just 24 hours, 178 donators raised $3,900 to bring the Baby Trump balloon to Orlando, it stated.

The world-traveling balloon will make an appearance at a rally at Stonewall Bar from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The balloon will be featured during the "Win With Love" rally, where protesters will "bring visibility to issues that have plagued communities under the Trump Administration and highlight the resilience of Orlando in the face of hate and greed," stated the organizers of the rally on a Facebook page .

The rally is located at the Orlando bar, blocks away from the Amway Center, where the president will kick off his re-election campaign at 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Many have seen the balloon appear at such rallies, most recently during protests in London when Trump was there for his state visit.