ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man arrested in connection with the death of Bruce Haggins Jr. has bonded out of jail.

Luis Mario Rivera bonded out of jail Saturday

Rivera facing charges in connection with death of Bruce Haggins, Jr., 16

Haggins' body recovered Friday in shallow grave in east Orange County

A judge set bond at a little more than $10,000 for Luis Rivera Sr. on Saturday. He is charged with several counts including accessory after the fact, tampering with physical evidence and petit theft.

Rivera was arrested for allegedly disposing of Haggins body.

The 16-year-old’s abduction in Winter Garden triggered an Amber Alert last week. It wasn't until law enforcement received a tip Friday that Haggins body was discovered.

Police are not releasing the cause of death, but do believe he was shot inside the car he was abducted in.

They also say more suspects could be charged in connection with the teen’s murder.