WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The family of an Orange County teen is mourning his loss this weekend as an arrest has been made.

Luis Mario Rivera scheduled to make first appearance Saturday

Rivera facing charges in connection with death of Bruce Haggins, Jr., 16

Haggins' body recovered Friday in shallow grave in east Orange County

The body 16-year-old Bruce Haggins Jr. was found in east Orange County Friday.

Luis Mario Rivera Sr., 49, is being charged with five counts of tampering with physical evidence. Rivera is expected to make his first appearance in court Saturday.

They confirmed Friday evening that the body found in the east Orange neighborhood was Haggins's. Authorities accuse him of disposing of Haggins body in a shallow grave.

Police said while they can’t confirm Bruce's cause of death, investigators believe he was shot.

There could be more arrests in the case.

The subject of an Amber Alert and missing for a week, Haggins' body was found in a shallow grave in a rural Wedgefield area after authorities received a tip.

Police said they believe he was shot inside the car he was abducted in.

The teen's father Bruce Haggins Sr said it was difficult news to hear. He was hopeful his only son would be found alive and he could hug him once again.

"But it still deep down it hurts," he said. "When it's your only child, your only son, and the way that he go shot up, obviously that way, it didnt, it wasn't right."

Winter Garden Police say they received dozens of tips that led to the discovery of the teen's body. They are still conducting search warrants and working to find more evidence.