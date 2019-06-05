ORLANDO, Fla. — Set to open in August, the University of Central Florida and Valencia College have teamed up to create an all-inclusive campus in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Spectrum News 13 got a firsthand look at the $100 million project as construction crews worked on the buildings.

In an ambitious initiative to bring almost 7,700 UCF and Valencia students together in downtown Orlando, school officials say the campus aims to let students live, learn, and intern in a central spot.

“It's an academic experience that just isn’t available right now for us. What I mean is students will be able to walk from their classes to their internships down the street in a meaningful way," said Mike Killbride, Assistant Vice President of UCF Downtown.

UCF Downtown's brand new downtown Orlando campus. This building will become the academic commons and the heart of the campus.

Spectrum News 13 toured two of UCF Downtown ’s central buildings: Dr. Phillips Academic Commons and UnionWest at Creative Village.

According to a UCF spokesperson, the purpose of the Academic Commons is in its name -- it's where students attend classes, study, and have access to other academic resources.

UnionWest at Creative Village is described as a "resident community." Not only will there be student housing, but there is also student services and amenities includes within the building as well.

A common space inside the UnionWest resident community at Creative Village. The space will house both UCF and Valencia College students.

UCF Downtown will be open for students by the first day of class, August 26. Despite the visible construction left to be done, officials say they will open its doors on schedule.

The campus is located at 500 West Livingston Street.