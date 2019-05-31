WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The search is on for a teenager believed abducted from a Winter Garden neighborhood, according to the FDLE.

Law enforcement is searching for 16-year-old Bruce Hagans, from the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrace, east of the downtown Winter Garden area.

FL AMBER Alert for 16yo B/M Bruce Hagans, 6'2", 180lbs, last seen in Winter Garden. Abducted by B/M w dreadlocks driving dark gray Infiniti G37. Subjects may be armed/dangerous. DO NOT APPROACH. Contact Winter Garden PD at 407-877-5482 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/3BhiCufTha — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 31, 2019

According to FDLE, Hagans was abducted by a man with dreadlocks, driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.

Winter Garden police say earlier in the day they responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle in the Lincoln Terrace area, but say they found no evidence of a crime.

"[We] have since recived information that it is believed that the incident is involving the possible shooting and abduction of a 16-year-old black male named Bruce Hagans," a statement from WGPD said.

Police believe Hagans is a potential victim of the shooting.

FDLE is telling people that the "subjects of this alert may be armed and dangerous," and that people should call 911 immediately if you spot them, but do not approach.

We are working to get more details about the circumstances of the abduction, including more details about the suspect. Stay with Spectrum News throughout the evening for updates.