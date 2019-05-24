TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police have arrested a man who went on the run Monday after fleeing from the scene of two car crashes with a rifle.
- Joshua Lee Baker, 30, accused of fleeing scene of 2 crashes
- Baker was arrested by Cocoa Police Thursday
Joshua Lee Baker, 30, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of ammo by a convicted criminal, and leaving the scene of a crash.
He is accused of fleeing from two crashes. After the second crash, Brown allegedly ran away with a rifle he took from his vehicle.
Although police officers canvassed the area for hours, they did not find him that same day.
Titusville Police said investigators received a number of tips after a witness captured a photo of Baker running from the scene of the crash downtown with what appeared to be a rifle.
Thursday morning, Cocoa Police Department took Baker into custody after he allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop in Cocoa.
He was booked into the Brevard County Jail without bond.