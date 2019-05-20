TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police officers are on the search for an armed hit-and-run suspect who fled the scene of a crash with a rifle.

Police: Hit-and-run suspect flees crash scene with a rifle

Authorities say the man ran toward a Cumberland Farms store

Anyone with info encouraged to call police at 321-264-7800

The initial crash happened today at 3 p.m. at Broad Street and Washington Avenue, and within minutes, another crash occurred at Washington Avenue and Garden Street.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving a white Mercury Marquis and ran from the scene of the Washington and Garden crash toward a Cumberland Farms convenience store, also taking a rifle from the vehicle with him before he fled.

Titusville Police Department says officers have secured a perimeter and are searching for the man, who they are calling "armed and dangerous." Police have search dogs and K-9s canvassing the area, along with a chopper.

"We used all the resources we had, blood hounds, K-9s, and helicopter to search for the suspect. We searched for two hours, and we (did) not locate him. We believe the threat to community is minimal," said Lt. Hannan of Titusville Police.

They also said the suspect had body armor that was discovered in the man’s Mercury Marquis.

Police say the suspect is an "imminent threat to public safety." Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Titusville Police at 321-264-7800.

