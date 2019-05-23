NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday Blount Fine Foods is recalling around 6,690 pounds of Panera ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup products.

Blount Fine Foods recalling Panera at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup

Company said there could be contaminants like plastic in the product

FSIS: products shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, Florida, Georgia

According to a press release, Blount Fine Foods said its recalling ‘Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup’ products because they may be "contaminated with extraneous materials like plastic."

The affected products are the 16 ounce plastic bowls with a “use by” date of July 5, 2019, and the lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V found at the bottom of the contained.

FSIS says the products were shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

The recall only affects ‘Panera Bread at Home’ products, not any item sold at Panera Bread establishments.

The potential contamination was found after FSIS received complaints from consumers. Although there haven’t been any reports of illness or injury in relation to the product, officials still encourage anyone concerned to contact a healthcare provider.

Anyone who has these products should also throw them out or return them, FSIS says.