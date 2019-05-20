POINCIANA, Fla. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning

Kabir Ramnarine, 26, crashed SUV, left passenger for dead

Victim identified as 26-year-old Ashley Ramnarine

The Florida Highway Patrol said Kabir Ramnarine, 26, ran from a crash, leaving 26-year-old Ashley Ramnarine for dead.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. in a suburban neighborhood of Poinciana.

According to troopers, Kabir was driving a 2019 white Toyota SUV northbound on San Lorenzo Road when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a sign, and then crashed into a tree.

Kabir then jumped out of the SUV and ran off, leaving his passenger, the report stated.

Troopers have not yet said yet how the suspect and victim are related.

Kabir has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving while license revoked, and vehicular homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

(Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol)