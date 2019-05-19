POINCIANA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 26-year-old female passenger died early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County where the driver ran off.

Identity of the passenger has not been released

The crash happened in the heavily populated neighborhood of Poinciana when at around 3:30 a.m., a male driving a 2019 Toyota white SUV was driving northbound on San Lorenzo Road when for some reason it left the street, struck a sign and then crashed into a tree, stated the FHP.

The driver then jumped out and ran off, leaving his passenger, who died in the SUV, according to the FHP.

Her family is being notified as troopers are now searching for the driver and searching for what happened.

The FHP did not have a description of the driver.