ORLANDO, Fla. — A nice Sunday is ahead, but a few showers will be possible for parts of Central Florida.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny Sunday afternoon and temperatures will be a touch warmer compared to Saturday.

Our winds will be out of the southeast and this southeasterly wind will help warm temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of central Florida.

This onshore wind will also help pull in enough moisture to spark some afternoon showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two for Sunday. It will not be a washout or widespread, but a 20 percent coverage of rain will be likely for Sunday.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s back to work and school this week. There could be a few shower on Monday, but like Sunday, the coverage will be low and most neighborhoods will be dry. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A ridge of high pressure will reassert itself and continue to dominate Central Florida's weather for mid-week. Tuesday through Memorial Day weekend will continue to feature mostly to partly sunny skies.

The high will keep rain chances low or completely at bay through next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s each and every day. The humidity should not be too much of a factor. It will be a bit humid, but not oppressive.

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure is expected to form within a region of disturbed weather located several hundred miles to the southwest of Bermuda.

This system could develop into a subtropical or tropical system as it moves to the north and northeast. However, it does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S. coastline.

There is a 10 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance of development in the next five days. The first name this year would be Andrea.

Beach and surf forecast

If you are boating on Sunday, it will be breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be running 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor with wave heights of only 1 to 2 feet. There will be a small east-southeast trade swell and an easing east-northeast swell.

The rip current risk is high so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard and not alone. Ocean temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s.

