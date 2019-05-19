PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are looking for a gunman after three people were shot during a memorial being held at a Palm Bay bar.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at The Wet Spot bar and lounge on Dixie Highway NE, on the Indian River.

The three people who were shot were transported to a hospital, two as trauma patients, a Palm Bay Police spokesperson said.

Police do not have anyone in custody, and detectives were interviewing people at the scene.

