WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Winter Park law office, police said Thursday.

Man arrested in connection with stabbing at law office

Gordon James King is accused of stabbing a man on May 1

King was arrested Thursday and taken to the Seminole County Jail

Gordon James King, 58, is accused of stabbing a man at a law office on West Fairbanks Avenue on May 1. Police said when officers arrived at the office they found two men with stab wounds. One of those people was King, who investigators later determined was the "aggressor."

Police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, arrested King on Thursday at his home and took him to the Seminole County Jail.

King faces multiple charges including aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon.

According to records, King is a former Orange County deputy.