WINTER PARK, Fla. — Two people were stabbed at a Winter Park business Wednesday morning, police said.

A person is in custody in connection to the attack on the 400 block of West Fairbanks Avenue.

Police closed Fairbanks Avenue between Pennsylvania and New York avenues for close to an hour as investigators worked the scene.

The Winter Park Police are working a disturbance that resulted in a stabbing at a business in the 400 blk of W. Fairbanks Ave. Avoid the area as Fairbanks Ave as it is closed in the area and re-routed. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 1, 2019

At about 10:30 a.m., one westbound lane of Fairbanks was reopened, though police are asking motorists to avoid the area because emergency responders were at the scene.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.