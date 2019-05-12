KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gov. DeSantis spent Saturday in Kissimmee with military members enjoying a free vacation weekend for their service.

Around 1,500 military families coming together Saturday for some fun at en event put on by Westgate Resorts.

The governor says he met with President Donald Trump last week and is urging the President to rebuild the Tyndall Air Force base.

He also says we’re in the midst of a "Forward March" aiming to help veterans with things like mental health, healthcare benefits, and getting pro bono legal services to veterans.

“Our freedom depends on people willing to sacrifice their own livelihood to defend others and defend our way of live and freedom,” said DeSantis.

Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band showing support to the military performing a concert in Kissimmee to around 1500 military family’s. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/hKxeYQ8L5k — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) May 11, 2019

Gary Sinise, an actor known for his roles in films like Forrest Gump, Criminal Minds and CSI, performed with his band Gary & the Lt. Dan Band.

“Provide a lot of entertainment to our troops raising money, raising spirits, and showing appreciation for what people do," said Sinise, who also runs the Gary Sinise Foundation, which helps veterans, families and first responders.

Westgate Resorts gave Sinise's foundation a check on Saturday.