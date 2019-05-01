TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida bill that will allow more teachers to legally carry guns is heading to the governor's desk after the GOP-led Florida House passed it Wednesday.

Legislation was in response to Parkland school shooting last year

Bill would allow more school personnel to legally carry gun on campus

It now heads to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for signature into law

RELATED: Florida Bill to Let Teachers Carry Firearms Could Soon Be Reality

The "school guardian" bill, which passed with a vote of 65-47, allows school personnel to be armed, provided they go through proper training. Right now, only teachers who have another role, such as a sports coach, are eligible to carry a weapon on campus.

The training would include police-style training and a psychiatric evaluation.

The legislation stems from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland last year in which 17 people were killed.

"What do we say as state policy makers to those counties who cannot have a law enforcement officer on their campus?" Republican Sen. Manny Diaz, whose 36th District includes Miami-Dade County.

Diaz says the legislation doesn't make carrying a gun mandatory and that school administrators should have the option.

Not all parents and teachers back the plan.

"I am one of those mothers who definitely would not want my child in a classroom with a gun, knowing a gun was in there with that teacher, even if it was the teacher of the year," parent Nina Yoakum said.

On the national level, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando is reintroducing a bill to block the White House from using anti-terrorism funding to give guns to educators. Demings says arming teachers is a recipe for disaster and calls the guardian bill reckless.

The bill now moves to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for his signature into law.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.