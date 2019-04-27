POWAY, Calif. -- One person was killed and three others were wounded Saturday in a shooting at a synagogue near San Diego, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said.

1 dead, 3 injured in synagogue shooting

19-year-old man taken into custody

Deputies responded to the Chabad of Poway just before 11:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Authorities said a 19-year-old man opened fire on worshippers with an "assault-style" weapon." The suspect was taken into custody.

A woman died from her injuries, auhorities said. Two men and a girl were hospitalized and are stable condition.

"Thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California," President Donald Trump tweeted.

The shooting comes six months after 11 people were killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.