ORLANDO, Fla. — A UCF program that helps students with learning disabilities recently celebrated its first graduates.

UCF IES program is about to graduate its 1st 13 students

Program allows those with learning disabilities to get college credential

Students also get individual academic coaching, career planning sessions

All 13 inaugural Inclusive Education Services program students were honored at the Burnett House in front of their family and professors. The program allows students with learning disabilities to receive a college-level credential and prepares them for the workforce.

"I actually did not see this possible," said Christina Arias as she held her cap and gown.

Arias is developmentally delayed, which means it's more difficult for her to learn compared with her peers. She also suffers from lupus as well as seizures.

Despite the struggles, she said she never gave up.

"I’ve had those moments where I did not think I was going to finish high school," Arias said. "For a little while, with my lupus, I could not be at school for three months. I felt I was not going to graduate."

But Arias did graduate from high school and now will graduate May 3 with the rest of the UCF spring 2019 class.

"That is a dream. It’s been a dream of mine," Arias said.

The students take classes such as general psychology or communications 101, plus classes in one of three focus areas: hospitality, education, or social services. They also receive individual academic coaching, take weekly courses on career planning and leadership, complete internships, and are active in campus life through clubs, student government, and even living on campus.

"The values and the creed of UCF enabled these students to be part of the community instead of being labeled as a disabled person that cannot contribute to our society," said Paula Canales, her mother.