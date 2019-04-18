ORLANDO, Fla. — In two weeks, thousands of UCF students will turn their tassels at graduation. It is a dream for a student-run organization, which is helping 250 of their peers who were displaced by Hurricanes Maria and Irma .

National Puerto Rican Student Coalition advocating for displaced students

Coalition helped fight for in-state tuition waiver for students displaced by hurricanes

They're also helping USF and FIU students receive in-state tuition waiver

Jose Luis Rivera is the executive director and founder of the National Puerto Rican Student Coalition .

Like many of the students his organization helps, Rivera came to Orlando in 2015 to pursue higher education. After receiving his Associate’s degree from a state college, he started school at UCF two years later, where he created NPRSC.

“Immediately we were faced with Hurricane Maria,” Rivera said.

Thousands of families were displaced from their homes, including college students. Many of them went to Florida, where several students attended UCF.

Those students had their out-of-state tuition and fees waived after then-Gov. Rick Scott announced a ‘State Action to Assist Puerto Rico’ in 2017. Those waivers were meant to last only a semester but Rivera’s organization worked to extend them at UCF until the 2023 summer semester .

“We focused our efforts in providing educational opportunities for the students,” he said.

Florida residents pay about $6,300 at the university compared to out-of-state students who pay more than $22,000. It is about a $16,000 savings.

UCF reports since last January, 250 students benefited from the in-state-tuition waiver.

“Having the opportunity to serve my fellow countrymen and women was my pleasure,” Rivera said.

The National Puerto Rican Student Coalition is also helping University of South Florida and Florida International University students receive the in-state tuition waiver.