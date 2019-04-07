ORLANDO, Fla. — The wife of the man charged in Orlando's first homicide of 2019 is sorry about what happened but says her husband is not to blame.

Curtis Fulcher is charged with manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old Denim Williams, who was shot and killed during the sale of a cell phone in the Parramore area on January 2.

According to police, the Fulchers were trying to sell a phone when a series of events ended with the shooting death of Williams.

Fulcher's wife Vanessa said it was self-defense.

The Fulchers were in their car on Polk Street when Williams tried to take the phone from Curtis Fulcher, Vanessa said. During the struggle, Fulcher fired a shot at the teen.

"To let that family know we are truly sorry for what happened," Vanessa said. "And my family has been praying for them ever since that happened but also to set the record my husband is not a monster and he didn’t go into it with intent of anyone getting hurt."

Another teen, Deandre Florence, 18, was charged in March with second-degree murder, accused of setting up the cell phone theft.