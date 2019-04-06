ORLANDO, Fla. — An arrest was made Friday in Orlando's first homicide of 2019.

Arrest made in Jan. 2 Orlando homicide

Curtis Fulcher charged with manslaughter

Previous stories on Denim Williams murder

On January 2, 16-year-old Denim Williams was shot and killed during the sale of a cell phone in Parramore.

It wasn't clear whether anyone would be charged for the shooting, but 33-year-old Curtis Fulcher is charged with manslaughter.

Denim Williams' mother about how the investigation into her son's death unfolded and Friday's arrest.

"I feel closure now. When Denim first got killed I hadn't eaten," said Felica Brown Williams. "I stopped cooking. But I asked God to lift the bricks off my feet and he did that."

In January, Denim Williams was accused of trying to steal a phone from a couple trying to sell it on Polk Street, and that's when the husband shot the teen. Felica Brown Williams does not agree with the charge, but understands it.

"The person that I'm dealing with, they feel that it's best they do manslaughter for them to prove the case than murder because it was a robbery involved they claim," she explained.

Friday's arrest was the second in this case and one that helps Williams move forward.

Deandre Florence was charged in March with second-degree murder, accused of setting up the cell phone theft.