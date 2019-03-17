LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County deputy was involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Clermont while investigating a reported domestic violence incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said one suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was shot during the incident, which occurred in the 16400 block of Macon Street around 1:45 p.m. The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No deputies were injured.

No further information has been released.

Spectrum News 13 has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.