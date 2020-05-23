KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to “usher in a new era of space exploration” as they come to Florida to watch SpaceX’s historic launch.

What You Need To Know Historic launch scheduled for Wednesday May 27 at 4:33 p.m. EDT



In a Saturday morning tweet, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that both Trump and Pence will be at the Kennedy Space Center to watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

Excited to welcome @POTUS Trump and @VP Pence to @NASAKennedy to usher in a new era of space exploration on May 27th! Under President Trump’s leadership, we are once again launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/15moAV5hca — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 23, 2020

It is the first time since 2011 that astronauts will be leaving the U.S. for space. The historic mission for the launch is on Wednesday, May 27, at 4:33 p.m. EDT from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

On Friday, both the crew and the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry t he Crew Dragon capsule were cleared for launch .