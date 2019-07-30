MELBOURNE, Fla. — A state lawmaker in Brevard County is hoping to get answers for the public on Tuesday about concerns over Melbourne's drinking water.

Last week, residents complained about funny-tasting and smelly water.

Representative Randy Fine is hosting a town hall meeting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Melbourne's city hall where residents can ask utility and water management district representatives about the issue.

The city has warned toxic blue-green algae may be present in Lake Washington, which is one of the two sources of water for Melbourne customers. Blue-green algae can form naturally in warm waters.

City leaders says they continue to test the water and it remains safe to drink.

They adjusted their treatment process to remove additional bacteria.

That treatment has water customers reporting a stronger chlorine smell and taste.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection also conducted tests, however, Melbourne officials stated in a Facebook post that they have not received the results yet.

In the latest results of a sample from the water treatment plant from Lake Washington, a small amount of the non-regulated saxitoxin was found which has been linked to toxic algae blooms.

Ralph Reigelsperger of the Department of Public Works & Utilities said the department would kill any toxins with its treatment process.

"The city will be testing our finished water this week to confirm that any trace amount of saxitoxin has been removed," he continued.

The results of algal bloom samples taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection can be found here .

The St. Johns River Water Management District sampled the lake again on July 29, the results from this sample are still pending.

Low levels of saxitoxin were found in a sample taken from the same lake on July 22.