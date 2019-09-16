KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Teag Solberg is a helicopter pilot for International Heli-Tours in Kissimmee. That business lies just east of the busy intersection of U.S. 192 and Poinciana Boulevard.

"Especially in the summertime, this road is packed," Solberg said.

Solberg knows first-hand how busy U.S. 192 can get since he flies over it every day.

"So you'll have cars backed up pretty much all the way down 192. And the only way you'll have a break is because you'll have a red light."

Because the traffic gets so bad, drivers avoid the area and take side streets and that is when bad things happen.

One of our viewers, Jessie Messier, wrote in to us about a wreck that his girlfriend was in as she was exiting a business on Poinciana Boulevard.

He claims the driver of the other vehicle was trying to avoid delays on U.S. 192 and was in hurry.

Although U.S. 192 is busy enough, Messier says those side streets need lots of attention too.

One of the changes Messier wants is to have more of a physical median on Poinciana Boulevard north of U.S. 192.

He thinks there are just too many conflict points. Traffic control devices like traffic lights would also help to prevent drivers speeding down the roads off of U.S. 192 to avoid congestion.

Is change on the way? At least for right now, no.

I reached out to Osceola County officials and they told me that there are no plans to install traffic control devices of any kind on Poinciana Boulevard north of U.S. 192.

However, because of our expressed concern, the Transportation and Transit Department is sending its staff out in the coming days to evaluate the corridor to see if any remedial measures should and can be installed.

For now, Solberg avoids U.S. 192 because congestion causes local drivers to do strange things.

"I'm originally from Colorado and everybody says Florida drivers are the worst. Floridians blame it on the tourists but everybody that I see driving crazy has a Florida plate," he says.

