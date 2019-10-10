ORLANDO, Fla. — As many continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, we are hearing from Orlando's top cop, the first Hispanic officer to lead the police department, Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon talks about coming to Florida as boy

He stresses how important his mother, father were to him, siblings

Rolon shares his proud Puerto Rican heritage

Rolon is a proud Puerto Rican, who was born and raised there. He came to Florida in the 1970's speaking both English and Spanish at home.

His father Alfredo Rolon was a construction worker and his mother stayed at home to care for Rolon, his three brothers and a sister.

"We learned value of hard work and what that yields, and we have carried that through our careers and proved to be beneficial for me what I do today," said Rolon.

Through that hard work, Rolon joined the U.S. Marines and became a police officer. He then rose to become chief at the Orlando Police Department.

"It's been nothing but a great career," said Rolon.

Orlando is a special place for the chief to spread his Hispanic Heritage with others. About 18 percent of Orlando police officers are Hispanic, so he is glad to be in the City Beautiful.

"You see people from South, Central, North America, other parts of the world and once they come and visit our region here, they realize how special it is," he said.

The chief proudly participates in the Puerto Rican parade each year in Orlando and never forget his roots, especially while enjoying a good meal with his family.

"Arroz con gandules, anything that's fried, you know it's bad for you, but we love it of course," he said.

As Hispanic Heritage month continues, the chief spreading this message.

"Always strive to support one another no matter what specific country you represent because the bottom line is we should look for the great things we contribute to our community," he urged.