TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Brevard County School Board will meet later Tuesday to consider whether to join a class-action lawsuit against Juul, the popular vaping company.
- District says there have been 329 suspensions due to vaping, e-cigarettes
- CDC says increase of teens using tobacco products is due to vaping
- Learn more about lung injury due to vaping, e-cigarettes
The school board wants to know if Juul's marketing directly affected its students.
Brevard County Public Schools reports during the 2017 through 2018 school year vaping and e-cigarettes resulted in 329 suspensions.
The Winter Park-based Maher Law Firm is giving Tuesday's presentation, which alleges Juul Labs targeted teens with flavored tobacco, which caused a meteoric rise in teen vaping and drained schools of its resources to combat vaping.
Teen vaping use is a problem nationwide.
A Center For Disease Control reports last year about 4.9 million middle and high school students in the U.S. reported using tobacco products.
The CDC attributes the jump to vaping, adding the most popular e-cigarette product among teens is Juul.
The popular tobacco company says it has already begun steps to try to stop teen vaping by stopping production of its flavored-tobacco products.
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office also took steps to stop this. They trained one of their K-9s to sniff out e-cigarette use.