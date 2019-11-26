TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Brevard County School Board will meet later Tuesday to consider whether to join a class-action lawsuit against Juul, the popular vaping company.

District says there have been 329 suspensions due to vaping, e-cigarettes

CDC says increase of teens using tobacco products is due to vaping

Learn more about lung injury due to vaping, e-cigarettes

The school board wants to know if Juul's marketing directly affected its students.

Brevard County Public Schools reports during the 2017 through 2018 school year vaping and e-cigarettes resulted in 329 suspensions.

The Winter Park-based Maher Law Firm is giving Tuesday's presentation, which alleges Juul Labs targeted teens with flavored tobacco, which caused a meteoric rise in teen vaping and drained schools of its resources to combat vaping.

Teen vaping use is a problem nationwide.

A Center For Disease Control reports last year about 4.9 million middle and high school students in the U.S. reported using tobacco products .

The CDC attributes the jump to vaping, adding the most popular e-cigarette product among teens is Juul .

The popular tobacco company says it has already begun steps to try to stop teen vaping by stopping production of its flavored-tobacco products.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office also took steps to stop this. They trained one of their K-9s to sniff out e-cigarette use.