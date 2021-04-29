WINTER PARK, Fla. — Off the sweeping waters of Lake Osceola, you'll find a Mediterranean-style historic home, belonging to one of the 19th century’s prominent artists and sculptors.

What You Need To Know Albin Polasek had a rich history



He turned his home into a museum



The museum houses 200 unique pieces of his art

“Albin Polasek is an historical figure in Winter Park. He's a Czech immigrant, he was born in the Czech Republic but came here to America in 1901. He lived all over and talk in Chicago for 30 at the art institute but then moved here to Winter Park," said curator Emily Coughlan

Polasek, a Czech artist and sculpturer, was known for his expressive works and Mediterranean-style art and called a Winter Park house his retirement home.

First built in 1949, it's home to 200 unique pieces that Polasek created or collected in his antique collection.

He opened the home to the general public in 1961 as a museum and sculpture garden.

“He was a really prominent figure in the community. We have stories from people who would come here and play in the gardens as kids and Albin just loved everyone," Coughlan said.

You can still tour the property today, walking through the winding sculpture garden or even getting a guided tour through the home itself getting a glimpse into the life of an artist.