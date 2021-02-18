JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is full of intriguing and unique museums to explore, each with its exhibits that open you up to a world of different types of learning.

One of those museums you can find in the heart of Jacksonville, the Museum of Science and History.

The museum first opened in 1941 as a children's museum but has since expanded into the expansive museum it is today.

The museum has a host of different exhibits from live animals, to fossils, even one of the largest planetariums in the world where guests can star gaze or check out a laser light show.

On top of all that, it hosts traveling exhibits. Right now you can check out its exhibit on toys through the decades.

“We really are one of the staples of the Jacksonville and greater northeast Florida area when it comes to STEM learning science, history and those different aspects," Education Manager Alec Warner said.

Jacksonville's Museum of Science and History is open Thursday through Sunday right now due to COVID and it does require masks at all times in the museum.