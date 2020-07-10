SARASOTA, Fla. — Here’s what you should know about the Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary before you visit:

1. The Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary is a big cat rescue started by the Roasire family in 1987. Over the years the founder Kay Rosaire has rescued and housed hundreds of animals.

2. The Big Cat Habitat is open to the public, and you can explore the grounds, getting a look at everything from tigers and lions, to smaller animals like tortoises and monkeys.

3. They have recently purchased more land and hope to expand the habitat where they can include more areas for conservation.

They say their mission is to help educate the public and help spread the word on how to help conserve and protect their big cats.

4. The Big Cat Habitat is currently running on limited hours. They are open right now on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays but hope to return to their normal hours with more days included soon.