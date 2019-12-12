ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for a way to spice up your Christmas decor?

Here’s what you should know about Marge’s Specialties before you visit:

1. Theme: Marge's Specialties is a long-running mom-and-pop shop in Orlando with a unique twist. On top of the many unique items and furnishings they offer, they are also the largest year-round Christmas store in the state of Florida.

2. Size: The shop itself is made up of five different buildings. Inside the last building you'll find the bulk of their Christmas decor. Everything from massive trees, to hand painted ornaments, to hundreds of thousands of lights.

3. Displays: Their displays alone rival some light displays, and they have designers come in to decorate and style the latest trends for Christmas.

4. Hours: The store is open every day except Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also recommend coming out in July when they have even more Christmas on display.