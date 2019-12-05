CELEBRATION, Fla. — One neighborhood in Celebration, Florida is spreading the holiday cheer in a spectacular way. Here are five things you should know about the Lights on Jeater Bend:

1. The Lights on Jeater Bend are an impressive Christmas-themed light show put on by 10 neighbors in Celebration.

2. The extensive light show uses hundreds of thousands of lights, projectors, music, and special effects, like snow and fire, to dazzle guests.

3. They suggest you walk through as opposed to driving, because you can see more. In all, they say the show lasts close to an hour.

4. The light shows run nightly through the beginning of January from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is free, and they also sell hot cocoa.

5. You can check out their Facebook page for more information .