ARCADIA, Fla. — The Arcadia Opera House and the antique shop, captivatingly named the Bizarre Bizarre, has something for everyone, including some rumored hauntings.

1. The Arcadia Opera House is a historical spot located in the small town of Arcadia. The original building burned down in 1905 along with the main strip of the town. The Opera House was one of the first buildings to be rebuilt following the fire.

2. Now it houses an antique shop called, The Bizarre Bizarre. The owner gives tours of the historical opera house and you can explore the stage and wings of the iconic theatre.

Just a quick peak at the stage inside the Arcadia Opera House... it’s now an antique shop but the owner loves giving tours of the massive space @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6M9ZS8V6L0 — Caitlin Wilson (@Cait_TVReporter) November 6, 2019

3. ​The Opera House is even rumored to be haunted, the owner has had several well-known ghost hunters and TV shows come to explore the theatre.

4. The Bizarre Bizarre located inside the Arcadia Opera House is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ONE more fun fact... if you look closely at the walls inside the Arcadia Opera House you can see where actors signed their names.. some date back to the 1920’s! I have plenty more to share about this historic space so tune in tomorrow! @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/AXZoIO4Syu — Caitlin Wilson (@Cait_TVReporter) November 6, 2019

