KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Want to test your fears? Mortem Manor in Kissimmee guarantees to terrify you all year long. Here are five things to know about the spooky attraction before you visit:
- Mortem Manor is a haunted house and attraction that is open year round in Old Town Kissimmee.
- The walkthrough self-guided haunt incorporates live actors and fear-inducing special effects as you walk through the attractions that takes about 15 to 20 minutes to get through.
- They also have a buried alive simulator where you can get inside a coffin and see what it would actually feel like to be buried alive.
- Mortem Manor is open year round but is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The rest of the week, the haunted house is open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Sunday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
- For more information, you can check to their website.