KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Want to test your fears? Mortem Manor in Kissimmee guarantees to terrify you all year long. Here are five things to know about the spooky attraction before you visit:

Mortem Manor is a haunted house and attraction that is open year round in Old Town Kissimmee.



The walkthrough self-guided haunt incorporates live actors and fear-inducing special effects as you walk through the attractions that takes about 15 to 20 minutes to get through.



They also have a buried alive simulator where you can get inside a coffin and see what it would actually feel like to be buried alive.



Mortem Manor is open year round but is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The rest of the week, the haunted house is open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Sunday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.



For more information, you can check to their website ​.