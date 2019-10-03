APOPKA, Fla. — It’s officially fall, and one festival in Apopka is helping Floridians get festive. Here are five things you should know about Club Lake Plantation’s Fall Festival before you visit:

Club Lake Plantations Fall Festival is an annual event with a host of fun activities, from pumpkin cannons and sling shots, to a maze and hayrides, and great food.



The festival also offers a great pumpkin patch where you can select from a variety of different kinds of them, and a country store with homemade goods and crafts.



The property is pet-friendly, as long as you keep your dog on a leash at all times.



The fall festival is open every day except Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



For more information, check out their website .