ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Tucked away in the Florida wilderness, you'll find Blue Springs State Park, where you can get an “off-road” adventure on a Segway.

Here’s what you need to know about the St. Johns River Segway tours before you zip by:

This hour-and-a-half to two-hour tour takes you off the beaten path in Blue Springs State Park, where you'll get to glide along white sandy trails on a Segway. Tour guides will teach you about the many animals and birds you'll find on the trail, including nesting turtles and the occasional bear you'll spot, or find their footprints. You'll also get to hop off the Segway and walk along Blue Springs iconic boardwalk that overlooks the crystal clear waters in the natural spring. St. Johns River Cruises is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the Segway rentals and tours, they also offer boat tours of the river and kayak rentals. For more information, be sure to check out their website .