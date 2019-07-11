ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Tucked away in the Florida wilderness, you'll find Blue Springs State Park, where you can get an “off-road” adventure on a Segway.
Here’s what you need to know about the St. Johns River Segway tours before you zip by:
- This hour-and-a-half to two-hour tour takes you off the beaten path in Blue Springs State Park, where you'll get to glide along white sandy trails on a Segway.
- Tour guides will teach you about the many animals and birds you'll find on the trail, including nesting turtles and the occasional bear you'll spot, or find their footprints.
- You'll also get to hop off the Segway and walk along Blue Springs iconic boardwalk that overlooks the crystal clear waters in the natural spring.
- St. Johns River Cruises is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the Segway rentals and tours, they also offer boat tours of the river and kayak rentals.
- For more information, be sure to check out their website.