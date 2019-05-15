MAITLAND, Fla. — A spot not far from downtown Orlando will get you up close and personal with Florida birds of prey. Here’s what you need to know about the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey before you visit:

The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey is celebrating nearly four decades of education and rehabilitation for birds of prey across the state of Florida. While at the center you can see falcons, hawks, vultures, bald eagles, and various types of owls.



Just last year, the center rescued and rehabilitated hundreds of injured birds across the state of Florida.



Maitland is the historic home of Audubon in Florida; the first meeting was held March 2, 1900 in a Dommerich neighborhood home less than two miles away.



The Center is open every day except on Mondays. Their hours of operation on those days are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



For more information, check out their website .​