SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — This seasoned captain isn't afraid to venture off course for a hands-on experience in the waters. Here’s what you need to know about Captain Randy’s Dolphin and Shell Tours before you get on board:

Cpt. Randy Barfield has worked on ships for more than 40 years. He’s experienced as a captain and diver.



His tours take you around Sanibel Island and Captiva Island all the way around beautiful Pine Island, where you can snorkel and swim off the boat.



His tours also stop off at beautiful sandbars, where you can hunt for shells and spot dolphins, and other wildlife.



Captain Randy’s Dolphin and Shell Tours are by reservation only, so be sure to call ahead to book your trip.



For more information, check out his website .