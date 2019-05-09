SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — This seasoned captain isn't afraid to venture off course for a hands-on experience in the waters. Here’s what you need to know about Captain Randy’s Dolphin and Shell Tours before you get on board:
- Cpt. Randy Barfield has worked on ships for more than 40 years. He’s experienced as a captain and diver.
- His tours take you around Sanibel Island and Captiva Island all the way around beautiful Pine Island, where you can snorkel and swim off the boat.
- His tours also stop off at beautiful sandbars, where you can hunt for shells and spot dolphins, and other wildlife.
- Captain Randy’s Dolphin and Shell Tours are by reservation only, so be sure to call ahead to book your trip.
- For more information, check out his website.