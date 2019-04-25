OCALA, Fla. — Get ready for a swinging adventure as you zip line in a man-made canyon.

The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park offers zip lining courses through a man-made canyon that was once a limestone rock quarry.



What sets them about is the elevation! You have very little stair climbing and zip from treetop to treetop because of the canyons. They are also the longest, highest and fastest zips in the state.



The company also offer much more at the adventure park like horseback riding and kayak tours and for those of you ready to take on the challenge, it also offers night-time zip lining.



The Canyons is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the best success, be sure to call a head to reserve a time and date for your adventure!



For more information, check out the company's website .