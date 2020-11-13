MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — If you're looking for an interesting, fun way to get a tour of Madeira Beach, Florida Tiki Tours may be for you.

1. Florida Tiki Tours is located in Madeira Beach where they offer 90 minute private eco tours of the area.

2. What really sets them apart from the competition is what your traveling aboard! Their vessels are mini tiki bars that have motors that take you all through the golf waters.

3. On the trip your see plenty of wildlife and they’ll even take you to multiple sandbars where they’ll dock and you can hop off and explore, swim, or search for shells!

4. These tours are by reservation only so you need to call ahead to book a time for you and your group.

5. For more information, check out their website.